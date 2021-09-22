An evening of music with Dave Pettigrew

1 of 2

Christian singer and songwriter Dave Pettigrew will perform a concert at the First Baptist Church of Vineyard Haven on Friday, Sept. 24, at 7 pm. Pettigrew and his team are actively involved in two care outreaches helping the poor and needy, along with hope for the addicted. Opening for Pettigrew will be a few of the Island’s musicians — folk singer Mark Lovewell, contemporary artist Sean McMahon, and the worship team of First Renewed (Brazilian) Baptist Church.

Pettigrew and his sister work with a movement called There is Hope, which provides support for those struggling with addiction. As part of the movement, Pettigrew’s sister Lori started making bracelets with the statement “There is Hope” on them as a simple way to encourage the journey of recovery from addiction. Since then, thousands of bracelets have been sold and given to those in recovery, providing encouragement and spreading the message of hope. They work in conjunction with Teen Challenge and other organizations that are involved in fighting the heroin and substance abuse epidemic.

There is no cost for the concert, but a freewill offering will be taken. Masks and respectable distance from friends and neighbors will be needed. For more information, contact the Rev. Leo Christian at 508-221-4231 or Corinne Dorsey at 508-560-2685. Visit Pettigrew’s website for more details about his initiatives, davepettigrew.net.