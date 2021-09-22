Keynote talk for Climate Prep Week

The Oak Bluffs library is offering free registration to a book discussion that is part of Climate Preparedness Week, which is organized by Communities Responding to Extreme Weather (CREW), the Massachusetts Library System, and the Blue Marble Librarians. This week of educational events is held each year at the end of September to help communities prepare for extreme weather events and to increase understanding of climate change and social justice.

One of the central events for Climate Prep Week 2021 is a virtual talk with David Pogue, who wrote “How to Prepare for Climate Change: A Practical Guide to Surviving the Chaos.” He is a NY Times bestselling author and a “CBS Sunday Morning” correspondent who spent a year researching answers to this question: How can an individual prepare for chaos and social breakdown in an era of flooding, wildfire, drought, hurricane, heat waves, and other changes to the Earth?

Pogue’s presentation will be lively, current, and filled with surprising revelations, but also uplifting. While providing a practical path that is within an individual’s control, he will explore topics such as where to live, how to build, where to invest, what to eat, what to grow, what to study, how to talk to your kids, and how to prepare your business.

For more information about Climate Prep Week, visit climatecrew.org, which gives a map of participating libraries in Massachusetts, including those on Martha’s Vineyard, as well as climate-related book lists for children and adults. Other programs this year include a panel discussion on how extreme weather impacts humans’ physical and mental health; a webinar on the importance of urban forests to counteract climate change; and a talk on how to respond to the effects of climate change on the ocean and human well-being.

To register for the book discussion with David Pogue that occurs on Friday, Sept. 24, from 10 to 11 am, visit calendar.masslibsystem.org, and select the event. For any questions, email ccooney@clamsnet.org, or call 508-693-9433.