MVRHS sports highlights

Tough start for field hockey team

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School field hockey team has had a rough start to the 2021 season, playing some tough nonleague games, including two against Cape powerhouse Barnstable High. The result is an 0-5 start.

Now the good news. Coach Becky Nutton’s team has only two seniors, and a sophomore goalie, Reese McCracken, who is getting better and better in every varsity tilt.

“They play hard. They come off and ask questions. They want to learn and get better,” Nutton said of her team.

In the team’s first matchup with Barnstable, it was on that team’s home turf — emphasis on turf. “It’s a different style,” she said. The game speeds up on turf and the ball handles differently, Nutton said: “It always feels like our first quarter is just getting ourselves acclimated. Our defense was really challenged against them,” she said.

Barnstable outscored the Vineyarders 12-0 in the two games, but McCracken turned away another 26 shots in the games. “She’s doing a great job, and we’re trying to build her confidence,” Nutton said of McCracken.

In other recent matches, MV lost to Nauset 4-0, Norwell 3-1, and Monomoy 7-1.

Nutton said the early-season games against tough competition should have the girls ready to take on their league opponents. League play was scheduled to start Wednesday against Sturgis.

Along with Reese McCracken, Nutton also highlighted the play of Genevieve Hyland, who has played both defense and offense, as well as Nellie Long, whom she pulled back to the defense line to defend against penalty corners. Long was praised for her speed and hustle: “She’s working really hard.”

Golfers off to a hot start

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School golf team is off to a great start, going 6-1 (3-1 in league play) in the first seven matches. The team took its first loss on Tuesday, losing to a stacked Sandwich High School team at Farm Neck.

Sandwich took the match 243-261, with Sandwich’s low score turned in by Emma Abramson, who shot a 37. Ryan Harding was MVRHS’s low scorer, with a 40.

In play last week, the Vineyarders took two matches, scoring with the Stableford method. (If you’re keeping score at home, that means each player gets points for a bogey, more for a par, and still more for a birdie.)

In the match against Dennis-Yarmouth on Wednesday, Sept. 15, MVRHS won 115-71, with Jake Glasgow the low scorer with a 43. In the Thursday, Sept. 16, match, the Vineyarders outscored Cardinal Spellman 151-95, with Richie Combra and Jacob Silvia tied for the team low score of 39.

Monday’s match against Sturgis East, the Vineyarders enjoyed the home course advantage with a 261-307 win. Jake Glasgow shot a 40 and Cam Napior, a newcomer to the golf team, shot 41.

Despite the early-season wins, Coach Doug DeBettencourt said his team could be playing better. “The last two matches were a blip in the progress,” he said. “It’s a good bunch of kids, and we have a nice record. The kids are working at it, and I’m quite pleased with the season.”

Boys soccer starts season 1-1-1

It’s been a win, a loss, and a tie to kick off the season for the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School boys soccer team.

The boys beat Dennis-Yarmouth (D-Y) 1-0 thanks to a goal by senior Lucas Goncalves and some crafty goalkeeping by junior Mathias Rodrigues.

“We dominated play, but we didn’t really bring our scoring boots,” varsity Head Coach John Walsh said. “We created a lot of good chances.”

The Vineyarders occupied D-Y’s side of the field for most of the second half.

At Falmouth on Saturday, sophomore Parker Bradley took over the goalkeeping reins from Rodrigues, who was out with an injury. The Vineyarders were unorganized in the first half, but after a quick pep talk from Walsh, the team came alive, recovering every loose ball. The Vineyarders ended up scoring with a minute left in play to tie the game at 2-2.

“If the game had gone on another 30 seconds, we probably would have scored,” Walsh said. “It was a switch, we turned it on, and we were totally unstoppable.”

Walsh praised both the D-Y and Falmouth goalies for stellar defensive play. “They both had really monster saves, with some key saves going down the home stretch,” he said.

Cross-country

The Vineyard boys cross-country team beat out D-Y at a home meet Tuesday. Vineyarder Dan Serpa got the best time of the meet at 17:34, followed closely by Zach Utz and Borja Tolay, who both finished at 17:35.

The girls team lost to D-Y, but ran good times. Adrienne Christy led the girls with a finish time of 20:16. Christy was followed closely by Rose Karow at 21:20, and Alexa Schroeder with 21:38.