Oak Bluffs: Climate Action Plan

I love this weather cycle we seem to be in this past week. Fall breezes and sunshine. Wednesday, Sept. 22, was the Autumnal Equinox. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, “As the wind and weather at the equinoxes so will they be for the next three months.” I do hope it does not turn out to be true as we have predictions of rain for that day. In the meantime, it is chimney cleaning and wood cutting time. Most of the shrubs and flowers are now resting and void of color.

How nice it is to see the children walking, running, and biking to school, laughing and smiling along their way. It is not our usual after Labor Day population, as stores are crowded and lines of traffic are long. Many people have decided to stay here now as a result of the COVID virus. It is still concerning, so please wear masks and use common sense. Be kind, patient, and helpful to everyone and especially to all those people on the front line of medical, teaching, and protection services.

The Nolan family on Nashawena Park invites friends to join them for a celebration of life for longtime Oak Bluffs resident Barbara Nolan. It will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 1 to 3 pm at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs. Everyone is invited to share memories and stories about Barbara.

Featherstone Center for the Arts in Oak Bluffs has extended the “From Caldecott to Coretta Scott: Award Winning Black Illustrators Show” through Sept. 26. The center is open every day from noon to 4 pm. Martha’s Vineyard summer resident and guest curator Rich Michelson has brought in some additional art (to replace the many pieces that have sold) as the show has been so well received.

To make Climate Week even more successful than it was destined to be in November, it has been rescheduled for the second week in May 2022, from May 8 to May 14, 2022. There are several reasons for the change. It will allow us to better focus Climate Week events on issues being addressed in the Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s comprehensive Climate Action Plan. It gives us more time to build community awareness about climate issues and local climate action. Each month the MVC will coordinate a few educational events focusing on one of the Climate Action Plan themes. For more information, please call Liz Durkee, MVC Climate Change Planner.

The next meeting of the Oak Bluffs PTO will be on Monday, Oct. 4, from 6 to 7 pm. Come join the Zoom meeting at mvyps.zoom.us/j/2516068370. The pass code is PTO. For more info, call the school at 508-693-0951.

Vineyard Smiles is a portable dental service that visits all Island schools on a regular schedule. They will be seeing Oak Bluffs students on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Services include exams, x-rays, fluoride treatment, sealants, and fillings. Referrals are dependent upon the extent of the patient’s dental condition. The program accepts MassHealth, private insurance, and works with uninsured families. To sign up your child, please contact Vineyard Smiles Coordinator, Delilah Meegan at 774 226-9842.

Dave Pettigrew, well known musician and singer, will be doing a live concert at the First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven. The concert will be on Friday, Sept. 23, at 7 pm. There is free admission and all are welcome.

We send birthday smiles to Kenny Davey, Ann Metell, and Annabelle Metell on Sept. 24, Dustin Shaw on the 25th, Susie Wallo and Rob Oslyn on the 26th, Dennis Rose, Lauren Metell, and Keilla Geddis on Sept. 27, and Martin Moreis and Zachery Mathias on the 28th.

Enjoy your week. Peace.

