Poet’s Corner

DEEP ENOUGH

Big Sky Montana

By Fan Ogilvie

It doesn’t take more than a couple of feet

of clear flowing water to row a boat

down the Madison River in Montana.

It doesn’t take more than a couple of feet

of clear flowing water to spawn rainbow

brown cutthroat trout under rocks dead

trees beside tall grasses wild chicory

goldenrod. All flowing between high

mountains: some bare, face south and

west, some timbered pine-covered look

north and east.

Never so aware

of the compass in me. The enormity

of the sky — itself a compass — our canopy

over the Madison Range Mountains.

Within that canopy a bald eagle flies

above the river, alights in a tall pine and

peers at us floating slowly beneath him.

My grandson casts upstream and down-

stream, rainbows the line, jiggles it as we

float over hydraulics and eddies In the

flat-bottomed boat. Our guide Ryan calls

each cast for twelve year old Asi, who just

this instant catches a sixteen inch Rocky

Mountain whitefish, rod tip up and bent on

the left side of the boat, his lucky side.

One photo, then casts for his fifteenth hit.

Fan Ogilvie has published two books of poems, “You” and “Easinesses Found,”; several chapbooks, including “The Other Side of the Hill” and “In this Place”; and a memoir, “Knot a Life.” She is planning to publish a poetry dialogue between herself and Sappho. She lives in West Tisbury with Robin Motherwell Ogilvie, her Irish Russell terrier, and her husband Donald. She facilitates the Cleaveland House Poets poetry workshop, and reads poems regularly at the M.V. Center for Living.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.