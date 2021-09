Ongoing work on Beach Road will be down to one lane in the coming week, according to a travel advisory issued by the Town of Tisbury. The route on Beach Road from Five Corners to the Lagoon Pond Drawbridge will be restricted to one-way traffic headed toward Oak Bluffs. The travel restriction takes place from 7 am to 5 pm each day from Monday to Thursday. Travelers will need to take a detour route through Barnes Road to Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road to return to Tisbury.