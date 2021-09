Rosamond Fay Isenberg, 91, of Palm Beach, Fla., and Edgartown, died on Saturday morning, Sept. 25, 2021, at her home in Hidden Cove. She was predeceased by her husband, Eugene Isenberg, in March 2014.

A private graveside service will be held at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Cemetery. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online tributes and information.