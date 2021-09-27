COVID cases hit single digit 

Last week’s confirmed COVID case count reached single digits for the first time since early July with only 8 new cases reported by the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health. Just five weeks ago, the Island was averaging close to 14 cases a day prompting Island boards of health to impose mandatory indoor mask mandates.

There were five cases reported at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, two at TestMV, and one from another provider. Seven are being monitored by public health officials and one is not. Of the eight cases five were symptomatic and three people’s symptoms were unknown. One person was fully vaccinated, four were not vaccinated, and three had unknown vaccination status.

A year and half into the pandemic, the Island has reached 2,000 confirmed positive cases.

In total, since Sept. 22, the hospital has administered 26,000 tests with 1,447 positive tests. The TestMV asymptomatic testing site has administered 43,462 tests with 487 positives. The town of Aquinnah has administered 656 tests with 4 positives.

With the number of cases so low, Tisbury health agent and boards of health spokesperson Maura Valley said the mask mandate is still in effect.

“We’re going to wait and see what happens over the next week or so and then discuss whether to lift the mask mandate and revert to a mask advisory,” Valley said.