Man drowns off Long Point

Updated 7:50 pm

A man recovered from the waters off Long Point Monday afternoon by a U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer deployed from a helicopter was later pronounced dead. West Tisbury Police Sgt. Matt Gebo initially described the person as a male “possible drowning victim,” but a short time later he told The Times the man was deceased. Chilmark Fire Rescue, Chilmark Police, West Tisbury Fire Rescue, West Tisbury Police, and Tri-Town Ambulance all responded to the scene.

Chilmark Fire Chief Jeremy Bradshaw said the call came in just after 4 pm for a person in distress in a rip current off Quansoo. First responders eventually discovered two kayaks on the West Tisbury side of the Tisbury Great Pond cut and the reporting party, who was one of the kayakers. Chief Bradshaw said evidently the kayakers had gone swimming and encountered problems. He noted the rip current running parallel to shore was particularly fierce.

The U.S. Coast Guard deployed a vessel from Station Woods Hole and a Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod, according to Petty Officer Emma Fliszar. The Jayhawk crew dispatched a rescue swimmer in the vicinity of Tisbury Great Pond.

“The rescue swimmer picked up the person,” Fliszar said. How the rescue swimmer brought the person ashore is unclear.

Chief Bradshaw said the Jayhawk landed on the beach and the person was taken on and brought to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Fliszar confirmed the person was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Sgt. Gebo said the reporting party was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital by Tri-Town Ambulance for observation.

Sgt. Gebo said the man isn’t being identified presently and the Massachusetts State Police have taken over the investigation.

Updated with confirmation of the man’s death.