Island Energy acquires Amerigas heating oil customers

Island Energy recently purchased AmeriGas’ heating oil business. The deal was sealed last month, according to Jay McMann, president of Island Energy. McMann said his customer base for fuel oil had been about 1,300. The AmeriGas acquisition adds about 700 more customers, he said. McMann said Island Energy has taken over the Amerigas airport facility and that will become Island Energy’s center of operations. Its Tisbury facility will become a backup location. Island Energy and AmeriGas are transitioning customers and data presently, McMann said.

In a release to The Times, AmeriGas wrote the following: