Island Energy acquires Amerigas heating oil customers

Island Energy recently purchased AmeriGas’ heating oil business. The deal was sealed last month, according to Jay McMann, president of Island Energy. McMann said his customer base for fuel oil had been about 1,300. The AmeriGas acquisition adds about 700 more customers, he said. McMann said Island Energy has taken over the Amerigas airport facility and that will become Island Energy’s center of operations. Its Tisbury facility will become a backup location. Island Energy and AmeriGas are transitioning customers and data presently, McMann said.
In a release to The Times, AmeriGas wrote the following:
- If you are an AmeriGas propane-only customer, AmeriGas will continue to service your account.
- If you are a heating oil-only customer, Island Energy becomes your full-service provider effective immediately. “Please be assured that Island Energy has all your account information and will make this transition as seamless as possible; Island Energy will be in touch with you via email to update you. In addition, you can contact Island Energy by calling 508-696-5959 or visiting the company’s website: www.islandenergyinc.net.”
- If you have both propane and oil, AmeriGas will continue to service your propane needs; Island Energy will become your full-service provider for oil and service needs.