Lambert’s Cove Inn up for sale

Lambert’s Cove Inn is back on the market for $6.9 million, according to owners John and Keya Cain.

The Cains purchased the property in April of 2018 for $5.5 million. Following their purchase, the couple put nearly $1 million of renovations into the property in 2017.

In an email statement to The Times, Keya Cain said the couple decided to put the inn on the market to focus on other business ventures.

“John had just sold his ownership in a financial technology company he founded and had always dreamed of owning a boutique hotel in New England. Keya soon bought into the vision after seeing the iconic property, which even in the dead of winter, shone with potential. After spending over $1 million in renovations and improvements, the Cains’ dream of a modern farmhouse retreat has come to fruition,” Cain said in part.

“The plan was to own the inn for years to come, but when John’s new restaurant technology startup began picking up steam rapidly, it became clear that the inn was ready for new ownership that could provide the attention the property deserves. The Cains hope to find buyers for the inn who will continue its storied legacy.”

The inn, portions of which date to 1790, sits on nearly 8 acres of spacious lawns, gardens, forest, and farm. It features 15 guest rooms and an on-site restaurant.

“A premier recently renovated 15 bedroom luxury boutique hotel and award winning 70 seat restaurant,” a listing on Viewpoints, an Island real estate firm, states. “Just under 8 acres of sprawling grounds, including beautiful gardens, salt mineral pool and spa, tennis court, and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom owners/employee apartment. Access to one of the island’s nicest private beaches and 50 spot parking lot. This is an excellent opportunity for a hotel operator or restaurateur to expand their portfolio to include a Martha’s Vineyard resort property. With a thriving existing wedding and banquet business, repeat clientele and rising room rates, this property could be a lucrative destination resort with worldwide appeal.”