Cribbage Club results

The Martha’s Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Sept. 22 at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown for another fun night of cribbage. Twenty-three players showed up to play.

The results were: Mary Alice Russell in first place with a great 11/5 +123 card; Jack Silvia was second with a nice 11/5 +49 card; Bill Russell came in third with a 9/4 +67 card; Albion Alley was fourth with a 9-4 +66 card; Tony Rezendes came in fifth with a 9/4 +55 card, and David Rossi was sixth with a 9/4 +51 card.

I would say it was “a pretty stinky night,” with a total of 11 skunks. A skunk is losing a game by more than 30 points.

If you love cribbage, come by and check us out. We play every Wednesday at the Edgartown American Legion Hall, play starts at 6 pm sharp.