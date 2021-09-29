Martha’s Vineyard Bank appreciates its community

Martha’s Vineyard Bank is holding a community appreciation day. The bank plans to celebrate its customers and the community with an online contest with a chance to win a new Weber Spirit E-310 gas grill, which was donated by Shirley’s Hardware in Vineyard Haven. The online competition is ongoing until Oct. 7. Those interested may enter the contest through the Martha’s Vineyard Bank website.

Members of the community may also visit a Martha’s Vineyard Bank branch to pick up a grilling spatula on Oct. 7, while supplies last.