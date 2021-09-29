Oak Bluffs: Pop-up book sale

October is ready to greet us tomorrow. With open arms it waits to coax us into cooler winter, like a decompression chamber easing us into the inevitable change. “Warm October, cold February” declares the Old Farmer’s Almanac. Let’s write that down and see how true that promise is. Fall sports practices have started with so many students participating, which keeps many students busy and out of trouble. I attended a soccer game for one of my great-grandchildren on Saturday last, if only for a brief time, but was astounded by the number of games going on all over at the West Tisbury grounds. The field was covered with students in team colors providing a flashing rainbow of activity and joy. So many coaches were helping out and making sure anyone who wanted to play could and was directed to the age-appropriate team. Parents and friends crowded the sidelines offering support to the different teams regardless of which one was their child’s. What a wonderful program. Once again how blessed we are.

Not only are the sports teams crowded but so are stores, streets, and parking lots. This too is a new fall season for us, unlike past years of quieter time and fewer crowds. Remember patience, kindness and masks, keeping you and everyone safe. Do not dwell on what we lack but be grateful for what we have.

The 31st Oak Bluffs School Fall 5K road race takes place on Sunday, Oct. 10. The race benefits the Oak Bluffs School Class of 2022. Registration is online now, also at Summercamp Hotel on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 6 to 8 pm and at Washington Park (between Our Market and Ocean View) on Sunday, Oct. 10, from 7 to 8:30 am. Pre-registration, registration form and race route info can be found at sites.google.com/mvyps.org/obs-8th-fundraise.

Pack 90 of Island Cub Scouts meets the second Wednesday of every month at the Vineyard Haven Legion Hall from 6 to 7 pm. Den meetings take place as follows: Tigers (grade 1) on Wednesdays from 4:30 to 5:30 pm, Bears (grade 3) on Wednesdays from 3 to 4 pm, other Dens TBA. For more information, please contact Cubmaster Molly Scarbrough at 508-939-4063 or Assistant Cubmaster Colleen Blackett at 617-697-4270. Some of their yearly activities are Red Sox night, Pinewood Derby, campouts, and a visit to the Museum of Science.

Drew Clarke and her brother Jonas gave their parents Rachel Alley and Greer Clarke some very proud mom moments this month. Drew scored her first soccer varsity goal Friday and was awarded the game ball before winning two basketball games at Emmanuel College Saturday. Jonas attended his first official college visit as a track recruit and in the middle, took a quick break to receive the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Associations Male Athlete of the Year award at their annual banquet. Jonas became the fifth fastest high school sprinter in the United States when he ran in the Outdoor High School National Championships. Jonas and Drew are the grandchildren of Pat and Kerry Alley of Oak Bluffs, and have numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends here on the Island who proudly cheer them on in their sports achievements.

The Library Friends of Oak Bluffs are hosting a pop-up book sale. Come by to see the outrageous deals. Each hardback is $2, and get three for $5. Location is outside on the lawn on the parking lot side of the library. Cash only and no donation drop-offs, please.

Congratulations to Bernie and Mark Crossland as they celebrate their wedding anniversary on Oct. 1.

We send birthday smiles to Grace Vanderhoop, Elyse Madeiras, and Bob Blythe on Oct. 2, Will deBettencourt IV and Marc Hanover on the 3rd, Tony White on Oct. 5, Robert Moreis and Mikaella Blake on the 6th, and Donna Joyce on Oct. 8.

Enjoy your week. Peace.

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Megan Alley, meganislandmegan@comcast.net.