Tisbury Council on Aging — October 2021

The Tisbury Council on Aging has reopened, and is bringing groups back. For questions, additional information, or to sign up for programs, call us at 508-696-4205.
Upcoming events
- Oct. 14, legal clinic by appointment with Arthur Bergeron from Mirick O’Connell. Call to schedule, or watch MVTV for his presentations on elder law.
- Oct. 5 and 19, from 10 am to 12 pm, food distribution will be held. Frozen soups and prepared meals from the Island Grown Initiative are available on Tuesdays.
- Oct. 5, blood pressure and wellness clinic, 10:30 to 11:30 am. Call for appointment.
- Oct. 5 and 12, 10 am — Last Derby fish distribution days. Call the center to confirm.
Programs (call to register)
- Ukulele Group: Wednesdays, 1–3 pm
- Party Bridge: Fridays, 1–4 pm
- Fitness and Balance Exercise Programs: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 am (space limited)
- Diabetes Support Group: Oct. 18 at 1 pm, led by Lila Fischer, RN.
Services
- For questions about secondary insurances to Medicare, call to schedule an appointment to meet with a SHINE counselor.
- Applying for a bus pass.
- Connecting with Audry, our elder companion.
- If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer, duties may include greeting visitors and answering phones. Your help would be greatly appreciated.
The Home Modification Program is being offered to seniors 65-plus who need housing modifications (traction/nonskid strips, grab bars, handrails for stairwells, smoke/carbon monoxide detectors, etc.). Call us for information, or get in contact with Cindy Trish of Healthy Aging M.V. by calling her office at 508-693-7900, ext. 455, or cell at 508-954-0357.
We hope to see you at the center.