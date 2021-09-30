Lt. Williamson retires from Oak Bluffs police

Longtime Oak Bluffs police Lt. Tim Williamson retired Thursday after a 25-year career with the town.

Williamson, the son of former Oak Bluffs Police Chief Peter Williamson, is an Army veteran, graduate of Northeastern University, and former Dukes County Sheriff’s Office Deputy. He has been a longtime member of the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task force and led the The Martha’s Vineyard Tactical Response.

“Lt. Williamson, like his father before him, has been a long-standing asset to the OBPD. We are grateful for his professionalism and dedication,” select board chair Brian Packish said in a text message. “We wish him the best of luck in his next chapter.”

Speaking to The Times by phone, Oak Bluffs select board member and Edgartown police Sgt. Ryan Ruley said all of his interactions with Williamson have been outstanding.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with him both professionally in a neighboring town as a police officer and as a select board member,” Ruley said. “He’s a role model for the younger generation and his work with the Drug Task Force has made a big difference for them.”

Oak Bluffs Police Chief Erik Blake said Williamson was honored by the department with a low-key luncheon Thursday and next Thursday he will be celebrated at an event at Nomans.

“Lt. Williamson has been my second in command since I began my tenure as chief 18 years ago,” Chief Blake later messaged. “I’ve relied heavily on him to help guide the department and create a trusted culture of policing in Oak Bluffs. His father, my chief, Peter Williamson, would be proud of his service and dedication to the Town of Oak Bluffs.”

Dukes County Sheriff Robert Ogden told The Times in a message he previously worked with Williamson. “Tim started his career with me at the sheriff’s office, back in the early 90’s. I was his shift commander. We had a lot of deputies come and go, but I just knew he would make law enforcement his career. You just can tell the guys who were born for the job, the family business in his case. There is a name for a guy like Timmy Williamson. He is a cops’ cop, a natural leader, and has always been an asset to any agency he was employed at. I wish Lt. Williamson all the best in retirement and a well deserved respite. He will be missed in our ranks.”

Edgartown Town Administrator James Hagerty, who formerly served as an Oak Bluffs police officer, said Williamson provided “honorable service.” Hagerty said he “provided a lot to the town, to the department, and to the citizens.”

A post on the Oak Bluffs Police Department Facebook page congratulated Williamson on his retirement and service.

“Congratulations and happy retirement to Lieutenant Tim Williamson! He retires today after a 25-year career with the Oak Bluffs Police Department!,” the post reads in part. “Lt. Williamson is known for his professionalism and hard work, and he has made a great impact on the town of Oak Bluffs.”

It didn’t take long for that post to get more than 100 likes and dozens of comments wishing him well.

Williamson could not immediately be reached for comment.