Jeffrey Scott Traenkle, formerly of Marion, passed away suddenly on Friday night, Sept. 24, 2021, after a short illness. He was 56.

He graduated from Florida Institute of Technology with a B.S. degree in aeronautical engineering. He was a member of the East Chop Yacht Club, and loved his power boats, and being on and near the water. He leaves three daughters, Caitlyn, Olivia, and Mia; his sister, Wendy Reagan and her husband, Bob, of Medway and East Chop; and two nieces, Victoria and Samantha. He also leaves his parents, Carol and Jeffrey Traenkle of Lexington, formally of Wayland.