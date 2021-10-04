11 new COVID cases

COVID cases remain low with the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health reporting only 11 new cases.

According to a weekly report, of the 11 positive cases, 10 are being monitored by public health officials and one is not. There were five fully vaccinated and five unvaccinated individuals and one with an unknown vaccination status. Of the new cases, 10 were symptomatic and one had unknown symptoms.

Weekly COVID case totals have seen a steep decline since a high of 97 cases toward the end of August. Last week only eight cases were reported.

The low number of cases comes days after the hospital opened appointments for booster shot vaccine doses. Hospital communications specialist Marissa Lefebvre told The Times in an email that all 156 booster appointments were filled one hour after opening Friday evening.

Currently third dose booster shots are only for those who received their second dose of Pfizer six months ago and are either 65 years of age and older or 18 years and older with an underlying medical condition or who work or live in a high-risk setting.