Condé Nast Traveler recognizes Nobnocket Boutique Inn

Condé Nast Traveler recently announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, with Nobnocket Boutique Inn in Vineyard Haven ranked as the #16 hotel in the Northeast. More than 800,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe. According to a press release from Condé Nast Traveler, the Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running recognition of excellence in the travel industry. The full list of winners can be found at cntraveler.com

“We are thrilled and humbled to have been named one of the top hotels in the Northeast U.S. by the discerning readers of Condé Nast Traveler,” Nobnocket owner Simon Hunton says in the press release. “Since the inn’s opening in 2016, we have been committed to providing visitors to Martha’s Vineyard with a unique, design-led and independently owned boutique hotel that consistently exceeds expectations and this prestigious travel industry accolade is a testament to the one-of-a-kind experience the Nobnocket provides in its serene, spacious and secluded setting.”

Nobnocket is a 1908 arts-and-crafts manor house located on two acres of gardens and woodland. “The inn’s outdoor grounds and spacious common rooms allow guests to relax and unwind after a day of exploring,” the release says. The inn is locally owned and operated and is open year-round.

To learn more about the inn, visit nobnocket.com.