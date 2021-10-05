Edgartown: Kids’ fitness program

This past weekend brought some much-needed warm temperatures and sunshine. A friend and I attempted to paddleboard in Sengie on Saturday but the wind was daunting. So we eventually threw in the towel and headed to the North Bluff beach in Oak Bluffs for a swim. I was surprised and immensely grateful that the water still felt so comfortable. The afternoon was a gift from the gods, and I was able to recharge my drained batteries a bit. Sunday wasn’t quite as lovely a day but the sun and sand were both warm and we enjoyed a couple of hours at State Beach with another quick dip. I’ll tuck this weekend away in the bank for a withdrawal deep in the winter.

The long weekend brings with it a fall plant sale at Polly Hill Arboretum. The end-of-the-season sale offers a wide variety of unique trees, shrubs, perennials, and Island natives, all discounted 30 percent. In addition, this year they are providing M.V. native plants sold as plugs. Landscape plugs, grown in narrow sleeves with a long 5-inch root depth, are an economical way to add native plant diversity. With their small size, they will quickly establish in your garden. Plugs will be available for online ordering and onsite pickup. Check the website link at pollyhillarboretum.org for details, or call 508-693-9426. The sale runs daily from 9:30 am until 4 pm from Thursday, Oct. 7 through Monday, Oct. 11.

Friday is a professional development day for Island teachers so kids won’t have school. I hope families get to enjoy a four-day weekend.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Kathy Verner on Oct. 5 and to my niece, Abby, who celebrates a special birthday on Oct. 6.

Fall on the Farm is happening at the FARM Institute on Saturday and Sunday this weekend, from 11 am until 2 pm. Visitors can enjoy pumpkin picking, wagon rides, squash bowling, crafts, pumpkin decorating, and fun with animals. This is a weather dependent program that won’t run in bad weather, and the fee is between $6 and $15.

The 31st Oak Bluffs fall road races is scheduled for this weekend, with proceeds going toward the Oak Bluffs School Class of 2022. The One Mile Fun run starts at 8:30 am, with the 5K starting at 9 am. Walkers may not run the course and strollers and such are not permitted. Racing wheelchairs are welcome. You can register here.

The Edgartown library is offering Fit Camp with Bonnie Kingsbury on Thursday afternoons in October, weather permitting. Kids can get their bodies moving on Thursday afternoons in October on the library lawn, weather permitting. This afterschool youth fitness program will offer healthy activities incorporating simple cardio, agility, and mind over matter drills. No registration necessary. For kids 8 and older.

Well, next week I will actually become an empty nester. I hope I can handle it. My girl Amelia is heading to Hawaii for the winter. I love that she will be off adventuring, but I’ve been very spoiled having her here with me so much during the pandemic. It makes her leaving seem that much harder. Guess I’ll just have to find a way to visit her.

I guess that’s it for now. Again, I’m behind the 8 ball and late for my deadline. I wish you all a wonderful week and a great long weekend. Stay healthy and safe. Be kind and wear your mask.

