Island shows ‘compassion and generosity’

To the Editor:

We would like to thank everyone who participated in the fourth annual Darkness into Vineyard Light Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk on Sept. 25. The response to this event was phenomenal! The event was a huge success, with more than 150 participants. The outstanding

support continues to confirm that the community is ready to break the stigma and show support to those suffering and those who have lost loved ones.

Thank you to our sponsors, Brewer Landscapes, Columbia Construction Co., Cronig’s, daRosa’s, Edgartown Patrolmen’s Association, Electrical Engineering and Service Co., Fullers Landscaping, HED, Lavallee Brensinger Architects, Martha’s Vineyard Bank, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, Mueller Plumbing, Martha’s Vineyard Screenprinting, NAMI MV, New England Refrigeration, Parris & Associates, RGB, Sharky’s Cantina, Thompson Consultants. Town Bar and Grill MV, Wilkinson Cos., Willett Electric, and Winnetu Oceanside Resort.

Through this event we were also able to raise $16,813! Amazing! Those funds will all go to support the Martha’s Vineyard Youth Task Force. There are no words to accurately express our gratitude for our volunteers and every individual who got up, before dawn, to come out and walk.

We could not have planned the event without the hard work of our fellow committee members. David Araujo, Lisa Belcastro, and Gina Williams, we thank you so much for graciously coming alongside us to get the event planned. A special thank-you to the town of Edgartown for allowing us to host the event in their town, Jesse Fuller for the music, Tilton Rental for the heaters, Chief Bruce McNamee for the bagpipes, Edgartown Police, and Oak Bluffs Police. This community is one of a kind! Your compassion and generosity is beautiful to see! We will see you next year.

With sincere gratitude and appreciation,

John Murray and Maria Ventura, co-founders

Darkness into Vineyard Light