Joyce Ann DelTorto, 76, died on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at the Royal Cotuit Nursing Home in Mashpee.

Joyce was born on Nov. 1, 1944, on Martha’s Vineyard, and lived in Edgartown. She was the daughter of Eldon K. Willoughby and Marion L. (Millen) Willoughby, and former wife of Edward DelTorto.

She was raised in Tewksbury, and graduated from Tewksbury High School. She graduated from hairdressing school, and moved back to Martha’s Vineyard with her four children in 1976. She raised her children in a small farmhouse in Tisbury, where her home was always open to anyone needing a meal or a place to stay. Despite working full-time and raising her children, she always had time to help with fundraisers, community events, and Island initiatives for those in need.

She was the owner of Shear Elegance Hair Salon for 20 years. Upon her retirement from hairdressing, she became the assistant head cook at the Edgartown School, where her bright smile, humor, and love for kids were infectious to all around her. She always had a hug and a great meal for everyone.

Joyce loved being with family and friends, and shared many special moments with her best friend of 60 years, Claire Penny. When she was younger, she could be found daily on the Edgartown side of State Beach during the summer. Cooking was a passion for Joyce, and Italian and Asian cuisine were definitely her specialty. She also loved watching the Red Sox and the Patriots, especially with her beloved dog, Brady, on her lap.

After retiring, she moved to Sebastian, Fla., near her sister Linda and brother-in-law John, where she spent her winters, coming home for summers on the Vineyard. She enjoyed sitting by the water, people watching and reading.

Joyce was a loving mother and grandmother, and will be greatly missed. She leaves behind her son, Dominic DelTorto, and wife Laurie of Bethlehem, Conn.; her daughter, Gina DeBettencourt, and husband Alan of Oak Bluffs; her daughters, Dianna DelTorto and Angela DelTorto, both of Edgartown; her eight grandchildren, A.J., Tony, Zachary, Devin, Gino, Tyler, Anthony, and Kendra,who were blessed to have such a presence in their lives; by her brother, Eldon (“Rick”) Willoughby, and wife Marge of Edgartown; her sister, Linda Arsenault, and husband, John (deceased) of Sebastian; and sister, Dianne Witt, and husband Lee (deceased) of Chelmsford; and by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Joyce was predeceased by her mother and father, her former husband, Edward DelTorto, and brothers-in-law.

Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 to 11 am at Chapman Funerals and Cremations, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs, with a funeral service at 11 am, and burial following in the New Westside Cemetery in Edgartown.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Island Housing Trust, P.O. Box 779, West Tisbury, MA 02575, or online at ihtmv.org/donate.