Tisbury Police Glock remains missing

A Glock 27 handgun missing from the Tisbury Police Department armory remains missing, following an investigation by Tisbury Police Lt. Bill Brigham and Tisbury Police Sgt. Jeff Day.

As The Times previously reported, former Tisbury Police Chief Mark Saloio discovered the department was missing a handgun, and informed town administrator Jay Grande in a confidential 2019 memo. Saloio’s memo and police reports have shown former Tisbury Police Chief Dan Hanavan and former Tisbury Police Sgt. Tim Stobie disagreed as to which one last had the weapon. Those positions didn’t change when Lt. Brigham reached out to Hanavan and Stobie over the summer, and after The Times reported on the missing firearm.

In a brief report to Chief Chris Habekost, Lt. Brigham wrote that he spoke with Stobie about the Glock on July 26.

“He has no recollection as to where the handgun may be,” Brigham wrote. “He thought it had been issued to retired Chief Dan Hanavan.”

Brigham noted the station was searched years ago to try to locate the weapon, without success.

“It was then entered into [the National Crime Information Center] as missing.”

On August 2, Brigham wrote that he spoke with Hanavan. “He also has no recollection on its whereabouts,” Brigham wrote. “He told me he doesn’t have it, never qualified with it, and was never issued it, as Tim Stobie recalled.”

In his memo, former Chief Saloio wrote that if the town opted to look deeper into the missing gun, “it would be appropriate to hire an outside investigational firm to look into this matter thoroughly, as many of the involved individuals are no longer associated with this agency.”

Grande was previously unable to say whether an external investigation was undertaken. Grande insisted it would have been up to Chief Saloio to move forward on such a thing. However, Chief Saloio’s memo clearly states, “Please advise me whether you would like any additional actions taken in regard to this matter.”

In a brief email to The Times, Habekost indicated he was disinclined to solicit an outside investigator to augment the work his department has done. “I am satisfied with the results of the investigation, and do not believe that an external investigation would be necessary or fruitful, minus any new leads or direction,” he wrote.