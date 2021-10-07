Island Home sidelined

The Steamship Authority ferry Island Home suffered a mechanical problem in Woods Hole ahead of its 8:15 am run Thursday morning and has gone out of service. The freight ferry Sankatay is being brought into service to cover crossings, SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll told The Times. The problem with the Island Home has to do with the propulsion shaft, he said.

“There is an issue with a bearing on the main propulsion shaft,” Driscoll messaged.

It’s not yet clear how long the Island Home will be down, but the SSA sent out an alert at around 10:30 am cancelling trips at 10:45 am and 12 noon.