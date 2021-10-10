Tisbury police make arrest after multiple break-ins

Tisbury Police intend to charge an individual with several counts of vandalism and breaking and entering after multiple break ins were reported in the downtown Vineyard Haven area.

Multiple break-ins in the area of Franklin Street, Greenwood Avenue, Main Street, and North William Street were reported within a short period of time and triggered “a large presence of police personnel from several towns,” according to a department social media post.

“There is no longer a danger to the public as this person operated alone and again is in custody,” the post reads.

Those who live in the area that find any items damaged or missing should contact the police at 508-696-4240.

