Rebecca J. Gonsalves

Rebecca J. (Grillo) Gonsalves, 69, of Vineyard Haven,and formerly of Hopedale, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston,after an illness. She was the beloved mother of Amy M. Gonsalves of Milford.

Rebecca was born in Framingham, the daughter of Charles A. Grillo Sr. and Miriam (Sooley) Grillo. She attended Hopedale public schools, graduating from Hopedale High School, class of 1969. She was also a graduate of the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital School of Nursing. Rebecca was employed for many years as a nurse. Later in life she had a career change, and became a legal secretary.

Rebecca had resided in Vineyard Haven for the past 30 years. She loved all animals, and was an avid reader. She also was an accomplished knitter.

Rebecca is survived by her loving daughter, Amy M. Gonsalves and her partner Tyrone Barlosky of Milford; her brother, Charles A. Grillo Jr. of Worcester; her three sisters, Deborah A. Robbins and her husband Albert of Marstons Mills, Amy E. Miller and her husband Paul of Tewksbury, and Miriam G. Loiselle and her husband James of Centerville; also by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation will take place. Relatives and friends are invited to extend their condolences to her family on Friday, Oct. 15, from 11 am to 1 pm at the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford. A private graveside committal service for immediate family members will follow in Hopedale Village Cemetery. Visit edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary and condolence book.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1829, 1 Pennywise Path, Edgartown MA 02539.