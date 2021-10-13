Betsy Clark McIsaac

Betsy C. McIsaac, of Pittsford, N.Y., and West Tisbury, died peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 7, 2021, after a brief illness. She was 91.

Betsy arrived in West Tisbury in 1968, and built her beloved summer home at the top of Town Cove in 1971. Her summers here — she never missed one — were filled with joy and the love of family, friends, and place.

An educator by profession, and director of several independent schools, Betsy was a founding director of Martha’s Vineyard’s Options in Education. From that perch she helped establish and launch the Martha’s Vineyard Charter School. Betsy served as an advisor to the Charter School’s board of directors for many years.

She leaves behind sons Scott (Suzanne Durrell) and Chris (Tracey Braun); grandchildren Duncan, Lexie, Jak, Colin, and Jessie; many loving nieces and nephews; innumerable friends of every age; and her black cat, Boo.

A celebration of Betsy’s life will be held at a later date.