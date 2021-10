1 of 2

Kids can have fun in the great outdoors in an afterschool fitness program led by Bonnie Kingsbury. Her Fit Camp offers cardiovascular activities, agility exercises, and mind-over-matter drills for ages 8 and up. It takes place on the Edgartown library’s lawn every Thursday in October from 3:15 to 4:15 pm. No registration is needed. For questions, email info@edgartownlibrary.org, or call 508-627-4221.