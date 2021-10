1 of 5

The eighth grade class at Oak Bluffs School sponsored the 31st annual Oak Bluffs Fall 5K on Sunday. The race is a fundraiser for the class.

Kyle Curtis was the winner of the race, with a time of 20:45.8. Brian McNally came in second, with a time of 23:06.2, and Sachin Prabhu came in third, with a time of 24:00.4.

The top female finisher — and fifth overall — was Julie Penterson with a time of 25:02.8.

For a complete rundown of the results, see bit.ly/OBfall5K.