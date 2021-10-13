MV United find soccer success in Natick

1 of 2

Last weekend the Martha’s Vineyard United youth soccer program competed in the annual Natick Fall Classic Soccer Tournament, the largest fall youth soccer tournament in New England. Hundreds of teams from Massachusetts and the region came to compete in the tournament. MV United sent seven teams to the boys and girls divisions, with players’ ages ranging from third to eighth grade.

“We are proud to congratulate our teams on some outstanding results,” Samuel Hall, MV United tournament director, said in a press release. “And the Vineyard teams were highly visible during the tournament, sporting our bright pink jerseys in support of the fight against cancer.”

Teams consisting of fourth graders or younger are not allowed to post results. However, MV United’s Cosmos in the boy’s division and Rowdies in the girl’s division “competed against the best, and all reported having a lot of fun, learning a lot about soccer, and looking forward to the next one,” according to the press release.

Among the teams MV United sent to the tournament, the Gunnars (boys, grades five and six) and Dynamos (boys, grades five and six) were champions in their respective divisions. The Ruffians (girls, grades five and six) were runner-ups in their division. The Hotspurs (girls, grade seven and eight) and the Amity Islanders (girls, grade five and six) just missed the playoffs in their respective divisions.

“Kids go crazy when they win, and it’s heartbreaking when they lose, but that’s a part of the growth process in youth sports,” Hall told The Times. “I think we provide that space for growth.”

MV United acts as the largest youth sports organization on the Island. 500 boys and girls play with them, alongside dozens of volunteers supporting the children’s efforts. For more information about MV United, visit the website at mvunited.org.