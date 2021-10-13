Offshore Ale set to change hands

Offshore Ale Co. is set to get new owners, with a sale of the Kennebec Avenue staple and building to close next month.

Colleen and Phil McAndrews, who have owned the business since 2006, have an agreement to sell the restaurant to William and Susan Honeycutt of Medford for an undisclosed sum. The Honeycutts own John Brewers Tavern in Waltham and Malden.

The popular brewpub is known for its signature beers and crushed peanut shells (pre-COVID) that carpet its floors.

Offshore Ale was first put on the market in 2017 for $4.2 million. At the time, Phil McAndrews said the decision came after the youngest of his and his wife’s children was set to leave for college in 2018. In 2018, however, the McAndrews decided to take the business off the market and continue running it.

William Honeycutt said there are some plans to paint the building and renovate the windows, but otherwise it will be business as usual.

“Our intention is to continue the legacy that Phil and Colleen have built. We feel like the business is run well, the building is an asset to the town,” Honeycutt said.

The select board gave conditional approval for the liquor license transfer, with the condition that the McAndrews pay an outstanding parking mitigation fee to the town.

McAndrews said he had paid the bill annually, but fell behind in his payments when the town invoiced him $12,000 for back billing. He said the mitigation fee will be paid before the close of the sale.

Board members will take up the business’ entertainment license at a separate hearing on Oct. 26.

“We’re looking forward to doing business in Oak Bluffs, and we hope to be an asset to the community,” Honeycutt said.