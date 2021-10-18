Trust taps Previd for executive director

The Vineyard Trust has named Nevette Previd as its new executive director.

Previd will take the reins of the nonprofit organization that oversees the maintenance of 20 historic properties on the Island such as Flying Horses, the Old Whaling Church, and Alley’s General Store.

Previd is the principal of Nevette Previd Consulting and the owner of Farm.Field.Sea., an Island culinary tourism company. Additionally she has worked with the Martha’s Vineyard Oyster Fest, the Martha’s Vineyard Nonprofit Collaborative, the Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group, Island Grown Initiative’s venison donation project, and the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society.

She has her certificate in nonprofit leadership from the Institute for nonprofit practice and is the co-chair of Visit Vineyard Haven.

One of Previd’s first acts as executive director is to create a development plan for property maintenance and restoration to reimagine community uses for its iconic properties.

Speaking to The Times by phone, Previd, who starts her new gig on Friday, said she was excited to bring her experience to the organization.

“The history when you walk the streets in Edgartown, or the Grange Hall, or seeing these iconic buildings — I think it’s so important,” Previd said. “It’s a time in the organization when they’re head has been in the future, their hearts in the past, but they’re ready to put their whole body self into the present.”

Using the Carnegie, which was converted into a public heritage center, Previd said part of her role will be looking at Trust properties and how they can connect to each other and the community, going beyond building maintenance.

Previd will succeed interim executive director and former board chair Sally Rorer, who took on the role after former executive director Funi Burdick was ousted amidst an investigation into the trusts Community Preservation committee (CPC) funding requests.

The investigation into the Trust began after issues arose on June 4 when The Times reported that a construction quote for work to be done on the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown had been altered before being submitted as an article on the town meeting warrant requesting $175,751 in CPC funding. The investigation included a similar issue of an altered CPC application with the Flying Horses Carousel in Oak Bluffs. The state police did investigate, but no charges were sought against the Trust.

Since the investigation, the Trust appointed a new board chair, John Klein, and established several executive committees to oversee transparency, finances, and more.

“Transparency is everything,” Previd said. “There were hiccups and mistakes were made and those have been seriously acknowledged and taken very seriously. The executive committee has put both their feet forward.”

Klein also praised Previd’s hiring.

“Nevette is a positive and energetic leader. Her warmth, collegial style, practical approach to problem-solving, and passion for collaboration has earned her the esteem of the community, staff, and executive board,” Klein said in the press release announcing her hiring. “The trustees are excited to work with Nevette as our new executive director and confident that The Trust will be well-positioned to thrive under her guidance in the years to come.”