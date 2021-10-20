Aquinnah approves change to Idigenous Peoples Day

The Aquinnah select board gave their approval toward replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day in a unanimous vote Tuesday. The symbolic approval during Tuesday’s select board meeting made Aquinnah, current home base of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah), the first town to officially endorse Indigenous Peoples Day.

“Clearly, if there’s any town in Massachusetts that should be designated Indigenous Peoples Day it’s Aquinnah,” select board member Tom Murphy said. “We take great pride in that. That’s the DNA of this community.”

Aquinnah town administrator Jeffrey Madison said the change should occur through an amendment in the town’s personnel policies.

“It’s pretty much a symbolic motion,” Madison said. “If we’re going to do it, it may require a town meeting approval. That’s what has been done in the past for personnel policy changes.”

Select board member Gary Haley said Aquinnah’s counsel should be consulted to see what needs to be done to make it official.

The West Tisbury select board also considered changing the October holiday, but gave one of its board members more time to consider it. The board was expected to renew its discussion as The Times went to press Wednesday.

In other holiday news, the board unanimously approved establishment of Cranberry Day. Cranberry Day will need to go through the same process as Indigenous Peoples Day to become a local holiday.

In other business, climate & energy committee chair Bill Lake presented town bylaw changes to support Aquinnah’s renewable energy goals. The Island has a goal of eliminating fossil fuel use by 2040, with Aquinnah being the second town to accept the goal. Lake said there are two main steps needed to make this goal a reality: converting fossil fuel usage to electricity, such as heating/cooling buildings and transportation, and making sure the electricity comes from renewable sources. Lake said the latter is a statewide issue.

“We can do everything we can to support solar and wind, and the state is trying to get hydropower from Canada,” Lake said. “But, that will be a longer term issue.”

Lake said the town has also been working toward “electrifying its energy use.” Aquinnah Town Hall installed mini split heating and cooling systems with the Green Communities Designation Grant funding. Aquinnah also has electric vehicle charging stations and a hybrid police cruiser. However, the town government uses a small portion of the energy in Aquinnah. Most of it is used by private residences. Lake said the committee has been trying to get Aquinnah residents to convert to electric power through various outreach campaigns, such as informing people about federal and Massachusetts tax credits from buying an electric vehicle.

The bylaw changes proposals focused on converting fossil fuel usage to electricity and increasing electric power usage in Aquinnah, particularly private residents. The first proposed amendment would make all new or substantially remodelled construction projects use electric heating, cooling, and hot water. The second amendment asks all new or substantial remodelling projects to be built with an electric vehicle outlet on the property.

“We’ve found that many builders and homeowners are not aware of the advantages of going electric,” Lake said. Building houses with an electric model is cheaper and can save a family $350 a year compered to propane power, according to Lake. Additionally, an electric vehicle can be charged overnight at home if an outlet is available.

Current homeowners will not be required to install heat pumps or electric vehicle outlets.

Lake said the proposed amendments will most likely require a home rule petition because of the limited authority Massachusetts towns and cities have.

The proposed bylaw changes and report was accepted and approved unanimously by the select board. The proposed changes will soon go to the Aquinnah planning board for review.

Meanwhile, Aquinnah is looking to appoint someone to become a town representative on the Martha’s Vineyard Refuse District. Madison said Aquinnah should have had two refuse district board members according to an agreement made by the towns. All of the other towns have two members on the refuse district board. The position will be advertised on the town’s website after the select board discusses appointment details with the Aquinnah board of health.