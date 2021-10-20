Oak Bluffs: Ordering logs for the wood stove

My mind is now on approaching late fall and early winter as this weekend was taken up with removing the air conditioners from the windows and finishing clearing up the flower beds. Ordering logs for the wood stove, this Monday morning, means the house will be warmed with that cozy heat that only a wood stove can provide. To the kids in the house, it means looking forward to a weekly family movie night with cocoa, popcorn, and negotiating for the best seat in our small living room.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac offers some good advice to the many people who are planting bulbs this time of year. It suggests that you add a handful of pea gravel on top of each bulb to discourage voles from making a meal of them.

To the best of our knowledge, it still looks as if we are doing well in getting the Covid and flu vaccines, and helping to keep ourselves and others safe by social distancing and wearing masks. Please keep doing this, and be kind to everyone who is helping you to stay healthy and safe.

So sad to hear about the deaths of two Oak Bluffs residents.

Tony Maseda, was a well known master finish carpenter who had trained with the class at the Tisbury School under the tutorship of Ellery Norton. The class was the source of many talented finish carpenters on the Island. Tony was married to the late Jane Maseda and leaves his son Jim, daughter Antoinette, their spouses and many grandchildren.

Shock and much sadness was the reaction of so many people throughout the Island on hearing about the sudden death of Dale Rogers. Dale was known for his standout athlete abilities in tennis and basketball, and part of that group of Niantic Park pals still remain friends today. But most of all he is remembered by his friendliness and smile to everyone he ever met. He will be missed by his two daughters, five grandchildren, siblings, and many friends.

Oak Bluffs author Tom Dresser’s latest book, “Martha’s Vineyard in the American Revolution,” will be published Nov. 29 by the History Press. You will meet prominent Islanders at the forefront of the Revolution, and learn many stories you have never heard before.

The Oak Bluffs School picture day is Monday, Oct. 25. On Tuesday, Oct. 26, parent conferences will be held from 1 to 4 pm. This is a noon dismissal day. Thursday, Oct. 28, is the next parent conference day from 5 to 8 pm with noon dismissal.

Think about carving pumpkins as the PTO Annual Spooktacular drive-through carving contest is coming up. The event takes place on Friday, Oct. 29, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. You may drop off your carved pumpkins before or after school on that day and there will be prizes for the best carved pumpkins.

We send birthday smiles to Judy Williamson on Oct. 22, Liz Field on the 23rd, Chris Look III on Oct. 24th, Ann Baird and Addison Blake on the 25th, and Ashley DePriest on Oct. 28. Enjoy your week. Peace.

