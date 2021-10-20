A tradução deste artigo se encontra no nosso site: mvtimes.com/category/portuguese—translation/.

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital opened another round of Pfizer booster appointments this past Friday.

The third dose/booster shot appointments can be scheduled through the hospital’s online platform. If you need assistance, call the hospital at 508-684-4500. The boosters are for those who took the Pfizer vaccine only. The appointments are available for the following dates and times:

Oct. 26 to Oct. 28 from 11 am through 4:30 pm

Oct. 29 from 11 am through 4 pm

Nov. 2 to Nov. 4 from 11 am through 4:30 pm

Nov. 5 from 11 am through 4 pm

To qualify for the third-dose booster shots, you must have taken the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. To qualify, you must be 65 years of age or older, 18 years or older with an underlying medical condition, or those who work or live in a high-risk setting. Examples of occupations that a lot of Brazilians Islanders have that qualify them to receive the booster are:

First responders (e.g., healthcare workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff)

Education staff (e.g., teachers, support staff, daycare workers)

Food and agriculture workers

Manufacturing workers

Corrections workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Public transit workers

Grocery store workers

Suppose you took either Moderna or Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen (J&J/Janssen), CDC is waiting on more data on the effectiveness and safety of Moderna and J&J/Janssen booster shots for those vaccines, and they are expected to be available soon.

Flu clinic

An all-Island seasonal flu clinic will be open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 am to 12 noon at the Oak Bluffs School. The clinic will be held as a drive-through. Walkups will be accommodated, and all vaccinations will be administered outside. Everyone over the age of 6 months is eligible to be vaccinated. The registration forms for the clinic are available at town halls, libraries, and on town websites. They can also be found in English and Portuguese on the Times website.

Flu season starts in October, and it’s essential to get a flu vaccine, so you’re protected while COVID-19 continues to spread. Your body typically takes up to two weeks to develop an immune response from a vaccine, and getting an immunization now is your safest bet to fight the flu.

It is safe to receive doses of the flu and COVID-19 vaccines, and you can even get them on the same day if you haven’t yet been vaccinated against COVID-19. Receiving both does not change the effectiveness of either vaccine or cause more side effects. I received my booster and flu shot this past Monday at a CVS in Falmouth. Should you qualify for the booster and would like to do the same, appointments are available via CVS online or walk-ins.