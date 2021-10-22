Driver cited in dump truck crash

A 37-year Tisbury resident was cited for failure to keep in marked lanes, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle following a car crash in Chilmark Friday afternoon that left a dump truck flipped over.

Chilmark Police, Chilmark firefighters, and Tri-Town Ambulance responded to a report of a dump truck that rolled over on State Road in the vicinity of Flanders Real Estate.

According to a press release from Police Chief Johnathan Klaren, a preliminary investigation revealed there were two vehicles involved in the crash.

A 2012 Toyota pickup truck registered to Fernanda Cardoso of Edgartown was traveling West on State Road and crossed over the center line, making contact with a freightliner dump truck, registered to Vineyard Engineering, traveling in the opposite direction.

“The front tire on the driver’s side tire of the Toyota struck the rear dual wheels on the driver’s side of the dump truck. As a result of the collision, the dump truck rolled over and came to final rest on its roof,” the release states.

The operator of the dump truck, a 38-year-old East Falmouth man, was taken to the hospital by Tri-Town ambulance with minor injuries. The operator and passenger of the Toyota pickup truck were uninjured.

Chilmark emergency personnel were assisted with traffic by the Aquinnah police and the West Tisbury fire department. State Police with the Massachusetts State Police Commercial Vehicle team assisted remotely with the crash investigation.

“Also, the Chilmark Police would like to thank John Keene for responding with equipment enabling the speedy removal of the truck and its load,” the release states.

Vineyard Engineering owner Adrian Higgins told The Times by phone that the driver hurt his shoulder, but would be okay. He added the car was “probably not worth fixing.”

“It was an unfortunate accident that I’d say thankfully the driver of the truck reacted quickly and it ended as best as it could,” Higgins said. “Very lucky situation on all fronts.”