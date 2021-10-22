One person’s trash, another person’s treasure

1 of 3

A collection of books, rows of clothes, bags hanging from the ceiling, and more can be found in the shed next to the West Tisbury dump. Welcome to Dumptique, a free shop in West Tisbury where one person’s recyclable junk is another person’s recyclable treasure.

Dumptique was closed during 2020 because of the COVID pandemic. After COVID restrictions loosened, Dumptique returned in October with a grand opening.

“The opening went well,” Dumptique general manager Linda McGuire said. “A little overwhelming for us workers, but it’s good to be back.”

Islanders already accustomed to Dumptique were excited to see its return. Shoppers Ellen Price and Shirly Craig came together for a Dumptique trip.

“It’s fantastic,” Price said. “I jumped in when I heard about it [reopening].”

“It’s wonderful. We’ve missed it,” Craig said.

Others heard about Dumptique through word of mouth and came for the first time. Heather Whiting heard about Dumptique “through the grapevine” in 2020 and was visiting it for the first time on Tuesday once she found out it was open again.

“I think it’s great what they’re doing,” Whiting said.

Dumptique operates through a team of volunteers and donations, both in items and money. Donated money is used to pay for the West Tisbury dump’s services when needed. People can donate unwanted items, which volunteers will sort through to see if the items are acceptable to be put up for the taking.

Rich Ridel, one of Dumptique’s managers, said some items cannot be accepted to protect the operation from liability issues. Ridel said it was primarily baby supplies and electronics that had the big risk of becoming liabilities.

A white wooden board outside the shed lists items Dumptique will not take: “baby cribs, baby strollers, electronics, car seats, mattresses, stained or dirty clothes, broken or chipped items, textbooks, encyclopedias, reader’s digest books, vacuum cleaners, humidifiers.”

Items available at Dumptique can be taken free of charge. Masks are required in the shop.

Dumptique is open on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9 am to 3 pm and on Sundays from 9 am to 12 pm.