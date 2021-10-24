Pauline Renear (“Polly”) passed away peacefully at her home in Oak Bluffs on Oct. 14. She was 92.

She was the wife of lifetime island resident Robert L. Renear, and the daughter of Joseph and Millicent Noel. She was born on Dec. 9, 1928, in Ligonier, Pa., entering the world five minutes before her identical twin and best friend, Patty. When she was 12, her family moved to Newtonville. She graduated from Newton North High in 1946, and entered the Nurse Cadet Corps at Newton-Wellesley School of Nursing, graduating in 1950. At the invitation of her classmate and Vineyard resident Jetta Entwistle, she came to work at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for the summer. She met the love of her life on her second day, and they were married less than six months later, in November.

She is well remembered as the nurse at Dr. Rappaport’s office on Circuit Ave. for more than 20 years. Later she worked for the Visiting Nurse Association, and the Council on Aging in West Tisbury. Starting in 1993, she and Bob leased and ran the Menemsha Market for several years. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, teaching Sunday school and playing in the bell choir. Later she attended the Congregational Church of West Tisbury, volunteering for many Strawberry Festivals and Christmas Fairs. She was a Girl Scout leader, served on the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital board, and was a volunteer for the Vineyard Haven library and Community Services. She recognized the importance of civic engagement, and was active in women’s rights as a member of the League of Women Voters and supporter of Planned Parenthood.

She was a skilled seamstress and quilter, in addition to being a member of the Vineyard Craftsman, creating whimsical baby hats, stenciled onesies, and soft-sculpture dolls for Polly’s Dollys, in conjunction with Bob’s Wooden Branch business. She was a talented artist, and loved painting watercolors with her friends. She was an avid and voracious reader, and well-known to the Oak Bluffs librarians, who could always suggest the best choices for her. She loved playing Scrabble, and it was true victory if you could beat her. Polly will be remembered as an especially loving and devoted wife and mother. She was wonderfully kind and compassionate, with a quick, cute giggle. She loved baking cookies and trying new recipes, and was forever offering second helpings to fully satiated guests and family alike.

Polly was predeceased by her husband, Bob, of 50 years, two sisters, MaryJane and Patty, and two brothers, Richard and Stanley. She is survived by her daughters, Jane, Sally, Mary Jo, and AFS daughter Le Hein (Judy), son-in-law Kevin, and four grandchildren, Ryan, Cory, Nina, and Zoe, as well as two great-grandchildren, Noah and Tommy.

A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined. Memorial donations can be made to Eldercare Services of Cape Cod and the Islands (escci.org), VNA/Hospice of Cape Cod (giving@capecodhealth.org) or the Library Friends of Oak Bluffs (P.O. Box 1421, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557, or libraryfriendsob@gmail.com). For online tributes and more information, visit chapmanfuneral.com.