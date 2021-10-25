Embarrassing outburst

To the Editor:

The individual who burst, ranting and raging, into the barnyard of the Grey Barn Farm while a cow was in the process of delivering a calf, owes Grey Barn employees and customers letters of apology. The calf’s head was just visible as it was entering the world. She should pay veterinary expenses for any complications the cow or calf could have as a result of her outrageous behavior. In addition, she should be urged to enroll, as soon as possible, in an anger management program. Her behavior was an embarrassment to all who were subjected to her outburst.

The scene is likely to be retold in a future MV Mystery.

Cynthia Riggs

West Tisbury