New and recycled granite curb accents Beach Road project

1 of 4

Motorists and pedestrians passing along Beach Road may have noticed the granite curbing being installed on the roadside doesn’t all look the same — some sections are smoother, some are rough hewn. This is because some granite curbing is being recycled.

“The project calls to reuse the existing granite curb which is common practice on roadway reconstruction projects,” Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) spokesperson Judith Reardon Riley wrote. “MassDOT specifications call for small or damaged pieces to be discarded and the larger sound pieces are reused. Crews attempt to reuse this aged granite in continuous runs. New granite is required at the wheel chair ramp and driveway transitions, as older sidewalks did not have transition stones existing at these locations.”

At one point on Beach Road near a small beach next to Tisbury Wharf, contractors could be seen last week installing unusually tall looking sections of curb into the road edge. Reardon Riley wrote that 36-inch deep sections of curb were part of beach nourishment for that area “to properly anchor the curbing in the ground for added support and to retain the curb against the beach nourishment cobbles.”

The new pieces of granite curbing for the project were supplied by Williams Stone from East Otis, Massachusetts, Reardon Riley wrote.