Antone M. Maseda Jr., 91, of Oak Bluffs, died peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at home.

Antone, “Tony,” was born in Vineyard Haven on Dec. 10, 1929, to Antone and Alexandra Maseda. He graduated from Tisbury School. He then went to work as a carpenter at H.C. Hancock and Son. On Sept. 6, 1951, he entered the Army, and completed an airborne course at Fort Benning in Georgia. He was then part of the 82nd Airborne Division. He returned to the Island and continued his carpentry career, eventually going into business for himself.

He was a volunteer Oak Bluffs firefighter for 20 years, and was a member of the American Legion of Vineyard Haven.

When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed going shellfishing. He enjoyed hosting many clam boils at his home with family and friends. Upon retirement, he took up golfing and bowling. He loved to travel.

He is survived by his son, James M. Maseda and his wife Wendy of Oak Bluffs; his daughter, Antoinette Reid and her husband Jeffrey of Pawtucket, R.I.; and his grandchildren, Evan Reid, his wife Melanie Delaney-Reid, and their daughter Leonora Jane Reid, Randolph Reid and his fiancée Amanda Reid, Austin Reid and his friend Luisa Santos, and Brendan Maseda and his friend Katherine Ronan.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 11 am at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Oak Bluffs, followed by a potluck reception at the P.A. Club.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, online at hospiceofmv.org/donations, or by mail at P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. For online tributes and more information, visit chapmanfuneral.com.