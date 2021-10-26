Elder Law: What’s Your Healthcare Plan for 2022?

The Medicare Open Enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. It’s time to assess your health and plan your budget accordingly. The likelihood of a change in your health is much greater as we age.

First, look at your prescription plan, Medicare Part D. Every year, each Part D plan lists which drugs are covered, the amount of your deductible, and the cost of your co-pay. Prices vary from drugstore to drugstore, too. It is important that you take the necessary time to figure all this out ahead of time, as it may reduce your costs in 2022.

Next, consider how much you want to risk in other healthcare costs next year, and plan accordingly. Your Medicare Part A and B co-pays and deductibles, based on the services you get, do not change annually. Do you know what a day in the hospital would cost you? How about an MRI? If you have a sense of those costs, you’ll have a better sense of how much you want to spend next year to have them covered. Each provider of Medicare supplemental insurance policies will give you a variety of plans at a variety of premiums, all depending on how much risk you want to take.

If you find it confusing, you’re not alone.Your local senior center can connect you with a volunteer SHINE counselor to assist you. If you want to learn more, check out the November seminar on Frank and Mary’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/elderlawfrankandmary, and on your local cable station, MVTV.

Arthur and Leah are elder law attorneys in the trusts and estates group at Mirick O’Connell.