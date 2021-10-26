Not your average tea shop

1 of 5

Tansy Tea & Coffee is a new luncheonette in the Tisbury Market Place that’s taking a different approach to your everyday beverage and light bite.

The colorful teas and tasty tidbits incorporate healthy and unique ingredients that you might not ordinarily find at your favorite breakfast or lunch spot, and Tansy does it with creativity and care.

First off, their teas are bright and colorful, with hints of beneficial spices sprinkled into freshly brewed Earl Grey, chamomile, chai, and more.

Upon walking up the stairs at the far end of the marketplace and heading inside, I knew the cute and comfortable shop would be a regular part of my itinerary before heading into work each morning.

There’s not a ton of seating inside, but the atmosphere is relaxed and refined, and picnic tables are available just outside with a view of Lagoon Pond — a great place to clear your head and get your day going.

When I stopped by one morning to indulge in a little morning bliss (and get my caffeine fix), the Tansy house latte ($6) immediately jumped out at me. I love turmeric, and my mom got me into the rich and naturally sweet South African rooibos tea when I was little.

The house latte comes with ample (but not excessive) amounts of turmeric, ginger, and cardamom, and is brewed with vanilla bean.

This drink put a pep in my step for the rest of the day — it was light and refreshing, but also full-bodied.

Apart from rooibos, chamomile might be my favorite tea anytime of day. Of course, Tansy has the conventional chamomile available, but they do their specialty drink a little differently:

The coconut chamomile latte ($6) is brewed with rich coconut cream, cinnamon, ginger, vanilla, and cardamom.

As a sister restaurant to favorite Island health food stop Juice by the Sea, it’s safe to say the smoothies at Tansy are packed with greens, fresh fruit, and other wholesome ingredients.

After looking at the menu for only a few seconds, I picked out the PB and Raz smoothie ($12.50), which was picture-perfect straight out of the blender. With organic peanut butter, banana, raspberries, cinnamon, dates, and a colorful raspberry sauce swirling around the inside the cup, this was one satisfying smoothie.

Tansy also has a solid variety of coffee options. They get all their beans from Beanstock Coffee Roasters in Wellfleet, and offer a number of “adaptogens,” such as ashwagandha, turmeric, lion’s mane, and plant-based collagen, that are thought to have health benefits.

Last but not least, this place has some tasty light bites that you almost don’t want to eat, because they’re so pretty.

After popping open the box containing my house special Tansy toast ($14) with vegan cream cheese, juicy yellow tomato, microgreens, olive oil, hemp seeds, and cracked pepper, I knew I wouldn’t have a problem taking a colorful picture for social media and enjoying a nutritious breakfast.

Before I stepped out, my sweet tooth pulled me back in as my eyes landed on a crumbly mini coffee cake ($4) — the cashier told me it was flavored with pumpkin spice, and I thought to myself, “’Tis the season.”

Tansy Tea & Coffee is open Monday through Saturday, from 8 am to 3 pm each day. Check out the Tansy Instagram page, Tansy_MV, for updates and pictures, or email tansymv@gmail.com for more information.