Oak Bluffs: Being kind

If all Saints’ Day, on Nov. 1, brings out winter then St. Martin’s Day, on Nov. 11, brings out Indian Summer. So says the Old Farmer’s Almanac. I must remember to see what those days bring us for weather.

Please take time to enjoy the dwindling days of still seeing some sun at 5 o’clock pm as there are only a few left. Get ready for Daylight Saving Time to end at 2 am on Sunday, Nov. 7. I will miss seeing the many workers who ride their bikes back from work, happily singing and giving me a friendly wave when they pass the house.

Meanwhile, my neighborhood is never quiet from 8 am to after dark as the sounds of nail hammers and shingles being torn off roofs and all manner of building construction sounds are the indication of so much building being done. It seems to be the fashion to rip out all older small houses and replace them with huge ones, even on a very small lot. As my husband would have said: trying to put 10 gallons of dirt in a 5-gallon bucket. So the town, along with the world, changes.

We are still doing well in our fight against the coronavirus, so keep up socially distancing, being patient, wearing masks, and being kind.

Parent teacher conferences continue on the following dates: Oct. 28 from 5 to 8 pm, Nov. 1 from 3 to 6 pm, and Nov. 3 from 1 to 4 pm. Wednesday’s conferences are for grade five only.

Our library has expanded their hours, so starting on Wednesday, Nov. 3, in addition to regular Wednesday hours, they are opening at 8 am so you may now browse a couple of extra hours on that day, and a welcome bonus will be that Tony’s Market will provide free coffee for early hours patrons on Wednesdays. So the library hours are: Wednesdays, 8 am to 5 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 am to 6pm, Fridays, 10 am to 5 pm, and Saturdays, 10 am to 4 pm. We are slowly getting back to full openings.

The Island Food Pantry, which became a program of Island Grown Initiative in 2021, now offers fresh produce, whole-grain breads, and frozen meats alongside the canned and bagged dry staples that formed the bulk of its offerings a few years ago. While the pantry still has no permanent location, clients now select their groceries at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs instead of picking up pre-packed bags of non-perishables from a church basement.

Among other initiatives the food equity network has fostered, senior citizens and shut-ins are receiving soups made by volunteer chefs in borrowed commercial kitchens, using gleaned Island vegetables and seafood.

The Island Grown mobile market sells affordable fresh vegetables, eggs, and other local produce in Vineyard neighborhoods weekly.

Congratulations to Lindsay and Shamus Kelley who greeted their new son Eoin (pronounced Owen) Patrick Kelley, on Oct. 18. Eoin was also welcomed by his sister Mauve and grandparents Rick and Pat Kelley.

Birthday smiles to Sally Mitchell on Oct. 30, Jacquie McGilicuddy on the 31st, Barbara Morgan, Anne Davey, and Adam Rebello on Nov. 1, Ryan Gonsalves on the 2nd, and James Moreis Sr. on the 3rd.

Enjoy your week. Peace.