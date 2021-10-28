Meet the West Tisbury Task Force Against Discrimination

The West Tisbury Task Force Against Discrimination will be holding a virtual meet and greet on Nov. 18 at 5:30 pm. The goal of the meet and greet is to introduce to the public the task force’s mission and goals, alongside meeting its members and asking them questions.

A flyer about the meet and greet says, “The task force was formed to respond to issues and concerns from the community. Bring your ideas, thoughts, and questions to this virtual meet and greet.”

This event will be held via Zoom. To sign up for the virtual meet and greet, send an email to wttfad@gmail.com.