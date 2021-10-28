School closed again; some ferries canceled

The nor’easter that ripped through the Island late Tuesday and most of the day Wednesday is gone, but there’s a lot of cleanup left in its wake.

Schools are canceled for the second day and the Steamship Authority has canceled some early morning ferries. SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll told The Times the Katama missed its first run of the day due to weather but the Nantucket and Island Home were making crossings.

Thousands of Islanders remain without power this morning. An Eversource spokesman told The Times that more crews will be sent to the Vineyard on Thursday morning.

“Winds are expected to diminish overnight and into Thursday morning, but some service disruptions are still possible in the early morning as the storm moves out of the area,” the SSA wrote in an alert. The first two trips of the Katama were canceled on the Vineyard route.

As a result of the power outages, the print edition of The Times will be delayed by a day.