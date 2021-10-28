Tisbury PD achieves certification

The Tisbury Police Department has achieved certification from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission (MPAC). As the Times previously reported, the department underwent an MPAC assessment in May. After the assessors were done, former Tisbury Police Chief Mark Saloio said he gathered the assessors intended to recommend the department for certification. Police certification verifies that best practices and proper policies and procedures are in place at a police department. Several Vineyard police departments have achieved certification, or the higher classification of standards, accreditation.

“The Tisbury Police Department is proud to announce the achievement of certification with the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission,” Tisbury Police Chief Chris Habekost said through a release. “This achievement is the product of years of dedication and diligence toward the refinement of policies and procedures required to meet the standards of the commission. I would like to thank everyone involved in making this achievement possible; all current police department employees, and retiring Chief Mark Saloio. Most of all I would like to thank and commend our department accreditation manager; Patrol Officer Andrew Silvia, who worked tirelessly toward the goal of this great achievement.”