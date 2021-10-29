Edgartown Police aid elderly resident

On Thursday Edgartown Police received a report of an elderly woman in need of a welfare check. It was reported the woman had been without power since the previous day. Edgartown Police Sgt. Jonathan Searle responded to the residence and discovered the woman was “sitting in the dark, starting to get cold, and had only eaten some cereal as she was unable to cook,” a report states. “After pressing her as to what she wanted for dinner, she stated that she would love a cheeseburger.”

Officer Gary Kovack went to get one, Searle wrote.

Sgt. Searle then reached out to Eversource, a report notes, and learned power would be restored in 20 minutes.

“Ofc. Kovack arrived with the cheeseburger and fries, courtesy of Rockfish,” a report states. “We remained with [the woman] for a short while until the power was restored. We ensured that the furnace was operational and heat was on.”

“Being a small community we’re fortunate to have the time and resources to offer that extra bit of service,” Edgartown Police Lt. Chris Dolby told The Times. “And our officers enjoy doing that.”