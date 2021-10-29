Hospital opens Moderna, J&J booster appointments

Booster shots for people that received Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines are now available at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Those who received a Pfizer COVID vaccine have been receiving booster shots since the beginning of October.

To qualify for Pfizer or Moderna booster doses individuals must have received their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago and meet one of these criteria:

At least 65 years old ​

18-64 years old with a qualifying medical condition (click here for a list of qualifying conditions)​​​​

18-64 years old and live or work in a high-risk setting (click here for a list of high-risk settings)

To qualify for the Johnson & Johnson booster dose individuals must have received their first dose of the shot at least two months ago and be at least 18 years of age.

The hospital is releasing 616 booster appointments at 4 pm Friday, Oct. 29. Appointments can be made through the hospital’s scheduling platform. COVID vaccine appointments are done at the hospital’s drive through tent.