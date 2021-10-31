Flooding forces police to close Five Corners

1 of 6

On the first sunny day in close to a week, Five Corners in Vineyard Haven was closed due to flooding. It appears that overnight rain from another nor’easter overwhelmed drainage at the intersection.

“Five corners is impassable at this time,” the Tisbury Police posted Sunday morning. “3 cars have already stalled in the water. Please seek alternate routes until the water recedes. You can use Main St. to access the Steamship Authority. Cruisers and Mass State Highway are blocking the intersection. Thank you for your understanding.”

Just before 1 pm, the police updated the post to say that while the intersection is back open, Beach Road has only one lane open.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has been working on sidewalks and drainage on the road for much of the fall.

A spokeswoman for MassDOT did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Meanwhile, 15 customers on the Island still are without power as of Sunday afternoon, according to MEMA’s outage map. And a lane on Edgartown-West Tisbury Road was blocked because of a dangling tree limb.